Shatta Wale and Sadiq trade insult on phone, singer files police report (VIDEO)

When Leslie asked Shatta Wale to let go of his anger and let peace reign, the “Ayoo” singer refused and demanded an apology from Sadiq.

Sadiq responded by accusing Shatta Wale of playing politics, but the singer's response triggered angst, leading to a hot exchange of insults.

Even when Leslie tried to calm the situation, the two refused to stop insulting each other.

Shatta Wale later shared the heated argument on his Facebook page and disclosed that he had filed a police report and that Sadiq should await his arrest.

“This is the threatening message from Sadik when we were having a conversation with of. It’s on a record at the police station, and you will be picked up soon,” Shatta Wale captioned the recorded conversation.

It all begun last two weeks when Shatta Wale fired shots at those who invest a lot in their music videos. He wrote on Snapchat: "Keep shooting videos like you want to battle Jay Z, you will wake up one day and ask me how I made all this money… and I will tell you this”.

His comment sparked outrage among some music business enthusiasts.

Reacting to Wale’s tweet, Sadiq said: "Wale is always making hollow arguments and running in circles. Who says that today one can’t know exactly how much one makes on a song or video? How such narratives are allowed to fester is shocking."