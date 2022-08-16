Shatta Wale apologizes to Wiyaala over alleged sabotage in NYC; says 'I was not aware'

Detailing what happened, a post on her Facebook page said it was agreed that the Wiyaala and Shatta Wale would be presented with citations during an interval in Shatta Wale's performance. However, at the time of the presentation, she was prevented from going on stage by Shatta Wale's team.

Wiyaala walks away from award over Shatta Wale's team sabotagging her Pulse Ghana

At about 8.15 pm Shatta wale’s performance was paused and Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson and Wiyaala went to the back of the stage for the presentation of the citations. Vanessa went forward to do the presentation whilst an unknown person advised Wiyaala to wait. The presentation was made to Shatta Wale".

The statement released via Wiyaala's Facebook page continued that "Vanessa then immediately vacated the stage without calling Wiyaala forward. Wiyaala was then told she could receive her award backstage out of sight of the audience. Wiyaala refused to accept the award under these circumstances and left Crotona Park for her hotel".

Shatta Wale's citation Pulse Ghana

Accusing Shatta Wale's team, the post detailed that "Vanessa was challenged by members of Wiyaala’s team as to why she had not been called forward to receive her Citation On stage. Initially Vanessa blamed the organisers (SummerStage NYC), but eventually said that she had been blocked from calling Wiyaala forward by Team Shatta Wale"

Wiyaala does not accept awards or citations from any organization backstage. Wiyaala respectfully requests that Team Shatta Wale confirm if they did block Wiyaala from coming on stage to receive her citation at the same time as Shatta Wale. And if they did no such thing, then Vanessa L Gibson should account for why she disrespected Wiyaala in this manner on a night of supposed unity and mutual support.

The post below concluded that "unless acceptable and credible explanations are forthcoming, Wiyaala has no intention of accepting the Citation of Merit supposedly awarded her by the Bronx Borough. This is what happened and we now move on. Cased closed, good night #Roarrrrrr".

Wiyaala Pulse Ghana

In an update, Wiyaala says Shatta Wale has gotten in touch with her to explain what happened. “Shatta Wale, my big brother, personally got in contact with me and he explained things to me,” she said in a video shared on social media.

“He [Shatta Wale] said he’s sorry that it has happened like that. He was not aware about what was happening. If he had known, I’m sure he would have done something about it. He said, he’ll not in any way try to disrespect my craft because he also respects what I do and he sees me as a strong, artistic person with a beautiful craft that he likes and respects," Wiyaala told her followers.