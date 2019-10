The event which took place at the Discovery Center in London on Saturday, 5th October, According to Attractive Mustapha was ecstatic as it witnessed performances from Samini, DSP kofi Sarpong and others.

Shatta Wale beat off competition from Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and King Promise to win the ultimate prize for the night.

Below is the full list of winners