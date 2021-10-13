Shatta Wale begs Ghana Twitter to support his ‘borla’ songs

On Wednesday, he took to the micro-blogging site to beg users to throw their weights behind his music, adding that it is through his ‘borla’ songs that he has purchased houses.

“Please, Twitter if I release my songs and they are Borla kwraaa please support it ok because you know borla dierrr we all get some for house. Let’s also promote our borla. Be a proud Borlian,” he said.

He further stated that supporting his music would make late President Kwame Nkrumah smile in his resting place.

“Let’s do this for Ghana at least so Kwame Nkrumah can smile for once in his resting place.”

Late last month, he took to the same platform to say he has only ten haters globally. According to him, he has fewer haters in the world and that makes him special.

He disclosed this in one of his tweets on Sunday, September 26, saying: “I just got to know my haters are 10 in the whole world…yaaaayy.”