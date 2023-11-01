I spend more than that 20k pounds on my girl; Shatta Wale blasts UK show promoters

In response, Bizzle Entertainment, the organizers of the concert also released a press statement to the unexpected cancellation of the event by Shatta Wale management.

Bizzle Entertainment clarified that they had fully met all contractual requirements and had paid an initial 50% down payment in good faith, underscoring their dedication to ensuring the event's success.

Shatta Wale’s Wolverhampton concert organizers address cancellation claims Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale’s Wolverhampton concert organizers address cancellation claims Pulse Ghana

The statement has infuriated Shatta Wale who has gone on a social media rant to call out the show promoters.

"Forget some of these Ghanaian promoters abroad, when you want to help them then they decide to run cheap shit..

They know they can't pay me, l was only trying to get to SM fans who wanted to see Shatta Wale and not that cheap 20k pounds which they sent half to Alordia the money sef ano see am more less chop am ...

Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

For God sake my girls Rolly and her 1 Month course for cosmetology not even including her personal driver and security cost more than this bullshit," he said.

Via Facebook comments, Shatta further added that "his is the reason I don't like traveling cuz these fuckers think shatta wale is just like every artiste and forget they dealing with a business Mogul who doesn't take nonesense !!!