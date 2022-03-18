Shatta Wale bought a car for his mother which she still drives – Bulldog reveals

Officially known as, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog made this revelation on United Showbiz.

He made these comments after being considerably urged by the host and other pundits on the show to share his thoughts on the issue since he is very close to the artiste.

The CEO of BullHaus Entertainment further pointed out that Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, must be discreet when talking about her family.

“I’m more than Shatta Wale’s manager. He’s my junior brother and a friend. I didn’t want to talk about it, but I will talk about it now. First and foremost, every home has its issues. Maybe when you come to my house, it’s worse than what is happening. I think the mother must exercise patience. Family issues should stay within the family, not on public platforms.”

On March 16, 2022, Shatta Wale said in a Facebook live that her mother’s decision to abandon his father caused him to have difficult childhood.

According to Bulldog, it is the duty of a mother to shield her children from troubles and not to tarnish their hard-earned dignity.

“A mother should be protecting their kids no matter the situation. Sleeping on what streets? Listen, there’s no way. I’m saying that she needs to be patient because in the context being played out, Shatta has already rented a place for her. And I think the place has expired… So I think she needs to be patient.”

Earlier Shatta Wale’s mother had claimed that she is sleeping on the streets because his son has abandoned her.

However, Bulldog said on United Showbiz that, even though Madam Elsie claims she has no roof to lay under, she should have thought of a better way of settling the issue.