Shatta Wale cannot stop me from marrying Kofi Adjorlolo – Shatta Mama reportedly says

According to the entertainment journalist, regardless of what Shatta Wale may think, if his mother decides to marry Kofi Adjorlolo, there is nothing he can do.

“Yes, ever since the news went viral, people are asking whether Shatta Wale would allow the mother to marry Kofi Adjorlolo. Well, I spoke to her (Shatta Mama) this morning, and she told me that no one can prevent her from marrying anyone of her choice.

"She said why would Shatta Wale dictate to her on whom to marry? He can’t prevent her from Marrying Adjorlolo because he (Shatta Wale) doesn’t take care of her, he doesn’t even know where she lives so why would he even intrude in her affairs?"

Not long ago, the veteran actor and Shatta’s mother, known widely as Shatta Mama, announced that they were dating and were preparing to marry.

In an interview on hotfmghana.com, Kofi Adjorlolo said, "We are seriously in love and we will soon come out and announce the date of our marriage”.

When they made this public, many entertainment pundits and a section of the public have asked if Shatta Wale would permit their reunion.

Kofi Adjorlolo, has two children with his late wife Ms. Charity Nyarko. She died in 2011.