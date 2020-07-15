On Wednesday, July 15, the “Ayoo” hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the actress and gave it a caption that got people confused, as to whether they are hooked up or not.

He shared a photo of Benedicta Gafah wearing Ankara with the caption: “And God gave me another Bestie”.

His followers on the photo-sharing platform started asking some questions and making wild insinuations.

“Chairman won eat that Oo. Eii Opana,” iamlilbygone wrote. Another user american_top_shatta also asked: “Ridee this be where u ketch”.

A user _nanathegentleman used Jada Pinkett Smith’s trending word to ask: “Entanglement anaa.”

It’s unclear what influenced Shatta Wale’s post, most comments on the post suggests there might be an ‘entanglement’ between the former Zylofon Media signees.

What do you think?