'She has said the bitter truth' - Shatta Wale defends Asantewaa on TikTok music promotion

The ‘On God’ crooner said this in a post on Twitter, days after Asantewaa made this statement.

The TikTok star said on UTV’s United Showbiz that TikTokers are solely the people who make songs go viral in the country.

"I have always maintained that it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. When you make that song, it is not about your craft, you need to get us on board before it can blow. If not, you will be the only person singing the song... We make the song trend," she said on Saturday, June 18.

Her statements were not received well by many social media users. They called her out for downplaying the hard work and talent of artistes, describing her comments of the social media influencer as “naïve,” “ignorant” and “arrogant”.

After the backlash, Asantewaa responded to her critics in an interview on Pulse One on One on June 21.

"I think people are misquoting me, I was there with Wesley Kesse, and Jacqueline Mensah, if you watch the video, we were all having fun.