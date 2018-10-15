Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale denied me from performing at album launch – Samini


Samini said he and Stonebwoy waited outside the Fantasy Dome for over an hour, only to be told that Shatta Wale had denied their request to perform at his album launch.

  • Published:
play

Dancehall artiste Samini has shockingly revealed that he and Stonebwoy were denied when they sought to perform at Shatta Wale’s album launch.

READ ALSO:  This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concert

Shatta Wale launched his much-publicised album titled “The Reign” on Saturday at the Fantasy dome, inside the Trade Fair Centre.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with over 18,000 of his fans reportedly showing up for the event.

Many music lovers questioned why fellow dancehall musicians Samini and Stonebwoy did not turn up to support their colleague on his big day.

However, it has now been revealed that the two artistes actually went to the Fantasy Dome to support Shatta Wale but were denied.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Samini questioned Shatta Wale’s commitment towards supporting Ghanaian artistes, like he usually claims.

Dancehall artiste, Samini play

Dancehall artiste, Samini

 

According to the High Grade Music CEO, he and Stonebwoy wanted to perform at ‘The Reign’ album launch but were replied with a big no.

READ ALSO:   Sarkodie is a nobody – Shatta Wale replies rapper’s ‘alumi’ diss

Samini wrote: “Congrats Shatta Wale on your album launch. Just like you once wanted to surprise me on saminifest stage and I let you, I’d wanted to do the same but I waited in the car together with @stonebwoyb for over an hour only to be told you refused the gesture. #supportourown huh??"

 

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has also hinted that he will soon release a mixtape to reply Sarkodie’s diss song titled “My Advice”.

