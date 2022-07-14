RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale endorses his mother's alleged marriage to Kofi Adjorlolo

Shatta Wale has expressed his willingness to become a stepson to Kofi Adjorlolo.

The mother of the Ghanaian dancehall star, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, has been reported to have been dating ace Ghanaian actor Kofo Adjorlolo.

Hotfmghana.com, which first reported the news said "Kofi Adjorlolo and his newly found sweetheart, Shatta Mama confirmed that they’re seriously in love and are set to announce the date of their marriage soon".

The news has reached Shatta Wale and for the first time, he has spoken about it publicly. During an interview on Hitz FM this morning, the 'Already' singer was asked his take on the news and he said has no problem with it.

"If Kofi Adjorlolo wants to marry my mother, that's cool. He has every right to move to her. Kofi Adjorlolo is like Denzel Washington," Shatta wale said.

Kofi Adjorlolo, 66, who is a father of two children is currently not married after his wife passed on some years. Shatta Mama, who is also in her 60s, is a divorcee as she has broken up with Shatta Wale's father, Shatta Capo, years ago.

Shatta Mama is a mother to three children including the singer. According to Kofi Adjorlolo, his children have already given him the blessing to marry another woman. It however remains unclear if the two are dating as claimed.

