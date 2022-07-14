Shatta Wale endorses his mother's alleged marriage to Kofi Adjorlolo

Hotfmghana.com, which first reported the news said "Kofi Adjorlolo and his newly found sweetheart, Shatta Mama confirmed that they’re seriously in love and are set to announce the date of their marriage soon".

Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Mama Pulse Ghana

The news has reached Shatta Wale and for the first time, he has spoken about it publicly. During an interview on Hitz FM this morning, the 'Already' singer was asked his take on the news and he said has no problem with it.

"If Kofi Adjorlolo wants to marry my mother, that's cool. He has every right to move to her. Kofi Adjorlolo is like Denzel Washington," Shatta wale said.

Kofi Adjorlolo, 66, who is a father of two children is currently not married after his wife passed on some years. Shatta Mama, who is also in her 60s, is a divorcee as she has broken up with Shatta Wale's father, Shatta Capo, years ago.