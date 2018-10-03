Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back


Shatta Movement Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back

A devoted fan decided to pledge his loyalty permanently by tattooing the face of Shatta Wale on his back.

Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back play

Shatta tattoo

The Shatta militants keep proving they are the most when it comes to loyalty. A devoted fan decided to pledge his loyalty permanently by tattooing the face of Shatta Wale on his back.

Although the aesthetic value of the tattoo may be questionable, we believe it’s always the thought that counts. Believed to be one of the largest fan bases in Ghana, the Shatta Militant’s loyalty knows no bounds.

Shatta Wale is one of the dancehall kings in the country. Recognised for his frequent outburst and radical lifestyle, he never fails to make us grove and twist our waist to his songs.

Others have also decided to follow the trend as they tattooed images of their idol on parts of their body. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

WATCH A COMPILATION VIDEO OF OTHER SHATTA TATTOOS:

View this post on Instagram

SM4LYF #emo#8J+Pvg==##

A post shared by SHATTA WALE (@shattawalenima) on

 

