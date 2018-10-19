Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Fans of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale destroyed properties worth thousands of cedis at the Fantasy Dome, following the launch of his album last week.

According to a report by Joy News, over 200 plastic and metal balustrade which were used as security barricades on the day of the event, were left in bad shape after the concert.

READ ALSO: I want to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale launched his much-publicised album titled “The Reign” on Saturday at the Fantasy dome, inside the Trade Fair Centre.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with over 18,000 of his fans reportedly showing up for the event.

However, a management member of the Fantasy Dome, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has revealed that some properties were destroyed in the aftermath of the concert.

“The Fantasy Dome has been in operation since March this year. This is the first time; we are experiencing this big number. Most importantly this is the first time we are having issues such as this,” he said.

He was, however, quick to add that the destroyed properties will be taken care of since the Fantasy Dome is under insurance.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie made Shatta's concert successful– Okraku Mantey

“The entire Fantasy Dome as part of health and safety measures, has been insured so some of these damages are covered. We are still in the post-mortem process but because all these things are anticipated, that is why the entire venue and things in the venue are insured.”

The management member added that some fans also tampered with the settings of the air conditions in the auditorium, but debunked claims that some patrons smoked in the premises during the concert.