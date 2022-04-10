RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale finds new love a week after breakup

Evans Effah

Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale has fallen in love again shortly after his breakup with his girlfriend Elfreda.

The duo’s relationship hit the rocks in the United States while they were on a visit.

But a latest post by GH Hyper shows the musician has fallen ‘down flat’ for love again, a week after reports of his breakup.

Shatta Wale is seen in this viral video in a good romantic moment with his new lover.

Shatta Wale, during his breakup with Elfreda, had mentioned that he needed an understanding woman who respects his privacy.

“I don’t want a woman who goes into his phone like CID,” he stated.

