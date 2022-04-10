The duo’s relationship hit the rocks in the United States while they were on a visit.
Shatta Wale finds new love a week after breakup
Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale has fallen in love again shortly after his breakup with his girlfriend Elfreda.
But a latest post by GH Hyper shows the musician has fallen ‘down flat’ for love again, a week after reports of his breakup.
Shatta Wale is seen in this viral video in a good romantic moment with his new lover.
Shatta Wale, during his breakup with Elfreda, had mentioned that he needed an understanding woman who respects his privacy.
“I don’t want a woman who goes into his phone like CID,” he stated.
Watch the video below:
