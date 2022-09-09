Shatta Wale fires Blakk Rasta for saying he only uses his fans to enrich himself (WATCH)

"You have a lot of following, what are you doing with it? That is why I keep talking about Shatta Wale time after time. You supposedly have a huge following, but what are you teaching that following? It is about insults and fooling all over the place. That is all that you are doing” Blakk Rasta said during the interview.

Reacting to this in an Instagram live session on Thursday, September 2022, the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker cautioned Blakk Rasta to desist from constantly attacking his brand.

He added that he is very dear to God Almighty, the reason why he ensures to deal with people who come at him for no reason and advised him to change from his evil ways.

"I still keep on doing like what I came to say about Blakk Rasta that he should change. He should change his ways because he is the person who insults God's child and calls him a foolish and stupid boy and also talks about him for supposedly spending money anyhow. Blakk Rasta, you can't show anybody anyhow, because somebody can show you anyhow.

"I am a forking gift of God. I love you guys but I am gonna be coming here every time," Shatta added

The two have a longstanding rift between then which started when the veteran reggae musician bemoaned that Shatta Wale disrespected him and expressed no remorse after he helped him find his feet during the lowest moments in the beginning stages of the latter’s career.