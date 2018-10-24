Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale flaunts ‘Alumi’ Chain which costs same as Sarkodie’s Range Rover (Photos)

It is obvious that the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker is really hurt because he was told he wears aluminium chains which is what he has been talking about for the past two weeks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has continued to prove the multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie that he is richer than him.

It is obvious that the 'Gringo' hitmaker is really hurt because he was told he wears aluminium chains which is what he has been talking about for the past two weeks.

At the launch of his album, he showed off some chains onstage and claimed they aren’t aluminium and now he’s showing off another new chain which he claims is entire pure gold.

READ MORE: Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children

In a video shared on his Snapchat, the 'Amount' hitmaker bragged that his latest chain costs as much as Sarkodie’s ‘tear rubber’ Range which he recently flaunted.

Your range rover on my neck” is how Shatta Wale captioned the photo of his alleged new 24k gold chain which is embossed with the ‘Reign’ album sign.

See photos below:

play
Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)
Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa
D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer
Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Glo's concert
