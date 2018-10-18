Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday

The ‘Dancehall King’ hitmaker, who has 7 expensive cars from his G-wagon to his Maserati and others has received another car as a birthday gift.

play

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, yesterday been his birthday received Mercedes Benz car as a birthday gift.

He flaunted the new ride via his Snapchat account. Asking fans to guess the customized number plate he will put on it.

Shatta Wale  in the video was also seen sharing money to kids in his area who came to celebrate his birthday with him.

MTN Ghana, the leading provider of telecommunications also went to the Ship House mansion belonging to the Dancehall Shatta Wale to celebrate his 34th birthday.

The MTN team visited 'the Gringo' hitmaker with birthday cake and some souvenirs from MTN.

Watch the video below of his new ride:

 

