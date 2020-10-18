Made In Ghana went viral after he released a series of mimic videos of Shatta Wale on his Instagram and TikTok pages.

He has also mimicked the self-acclaimed ‘King of African Dancehall’ on so many stages and his videos have been shared by the singer himself.

However, both have never met in person.

Luckily for Made In Ghana, he was invited to Shatta Wale’s extravagant all-white birthday bash which was held at his resident in East Legon on Saturday evening.

He had the chance to show Shatta Wale his raw talent with some rib-cracking performance alongside Jackline Mensah.

Made In Ghana and Shatta Wale later met and the comedian was given USD200 (equivalent to GHC1,100) as a gift.

The comedian described the moment as an emotional encounter, saying: “Words can’t explain the love I have for this Living legend.”

Watch Made In Ghana beet Shatta Wale for the first time below.