The “Island’ hit maker engaged his loyal fans in a Q&A session on Twitter dubbed #TimeWith Shatta.

He was made to answer a host of questions ranging from his fears, regrets and his targets for the year 2019.

Shatta Wale also offered to give tips on how one can best manage money and relationships after a fan asked a related question.

The said fan asked: “Tell me in one sentence how to manage money, relationship and God.”

The SM boss tactfully replied that in order to juggle the aforementioned effectively, all one needs is to be disciplined.

“Discipline, you have to be very disciplined,” Shatta Wale simply responded.

Asked by another fan what motivates him to overcome challenges, he answered: “Humility, respect and most importantly the fear of GOD.”