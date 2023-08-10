Shatta’s comments are in reaction to Ola Michael's disapproval of him being awarded a diplomatic passport due to his ‘ill conduct’ on social media on the United Showbiz show last weekend.
You make Sarkodie feel big when you compare me to him; we are not mates - Shatta Wale
Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has cautioned against comparing him to rapper Sarkodie, as it might inflate Sarkodie's ego.
According to Shatta Wale, Ola Michael could have drawn comparisons between him and Samini, who he feels is on a similar level to him, rather than comparing him to Sarkodie.
Explaining his viewpoint, Shatta Wale mentioned that during the time his music was making waves with his hit track "Bandana," neither Sarkodie nor Stonebwoy were prominent.
“The moment you compare me to Sarkodie then you make him feel big. When I talk to him, he wants to rub shoulders with me. Where I have been, you (Sarkodie) has never been there before. You people make it seem like Sarkodie is bigger than me. He can never be bigger than me in his life.
“Some parents have first born and second born. The second born can never be bigger than the firstborn. It can never happen. I am not saying Sarkodie isn’t successful but the mindset I have, he doesn’t have it. He is doing his own stuff,” he said while speaking in an interview on Empire FM.
Shatta Wale also wondered why he is usually the target of critics when his other colleagues are as imperfect as he is.
According to the dancehall artiste, he has been trademarked as the ‘king of controversies’ when the likes of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have been involved in more damning scandals.
