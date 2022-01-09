'Shatta Wale is entitled to his opinion' - Jim Ikye

In response, he said he does not have a problem with Shatta Wale’s opinions as long as they do not interfere with the relationship they have built over the years as friends.

The actor revealed that Shatta Wale is his personal friend who supports him in everything he does.“Shatta actually supports everything I do, so I don’t know, I mean the man is entitled to his opinion as long as it doesn’t rob of my personal relationship with him”, he said.

Burna Boy calls Shatta Wale for one on one fight over his recent antics Pulse Ghana

Distancing himself from the Shatta Wale and Burna Boy's drama, he said "it’s not in my place to determine what people say or how they react with, maybe his intention wasn’t bad when he said it".

In a chat with Giovani Caleb, he continued that "it’s people’s reaction that determines, people react to things in a different way, you could say something bad and I would see a major good in it, I will just chalk it down, it could be your opinion and you are entitled to it”.