Shatta Wale set to launch new online radio station

The online radio platform according to him is called SM radio with its motto as ‘Music For Life’.

Shatta Wale never ceases to push himself into the spotlight.

He made this public through his official social media accounts.

“Ok the wait is over !!!! SM Radio Online !! Are you ready to join the test transmission” — Shatta Wale wrote on his Facebook page.

The “On God” singer also shared the station’s artwork and transmission Link, urging his fans to visit the station’s airwaves to enjoy his songs in the meantime.

You can recall that, Shatta Wale first made this revelation in an interview with presenter Dr. Pounds on the “Hitz Gallery” show in 2015, when he said his desire to open a radio station, adding that the main objective of the establishment is to educate the young people because some of them look up to him.

“I want to set up forums where they can learn about the benefits of music as well as the business side of it,” he said in the interview