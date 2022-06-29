RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale makes u-turn in court as he finally admits to publication of false news

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has given up on denying claims that he staged a publicity stunt to cause fear and panic in society.

Shatta Wale in handcuff
Shatta Wale in handcuff

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste has been appearing in court ever since his arrest in October 2021. Shatta Wale and three others were arrested after faking reports that he has been shot and rushed to an emergency ward.

Recommended articles

However, the police followed the reports and realized the dancehall act was never admitted to any hospital in Accra. Later, Shatta claimed he faked the shooting incident to draw attention to a doom prophecy.

The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares. So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take action?” he asked.

This pastor said 18th October Shatta Wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cyber-crime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online? If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God”, Shatta Wale noted.

Shatta Wale in handcuffs
Shatta Wale in handcuffs Pulse Ghana

Regardless, he was arrested and charged for "publication of false news" yet he pleaded not guilty. In a new update, Graphic.com.gh reports that Shatta Wale on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, has now changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at the Accra Circuit Court.

According to the website, the court, presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh, has slapped Shatta Wale with a Ghc2,000 fine for falsely claiming he was dead in October last year. Failure to pay the fine will result in Shatta Wale serving a term of three months in prison.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

GIS prom video goes viral as 'rich kids' show off opulence (VIDEO)

GIS prom video goes viral as 'rich kids' show off opulence (VIDEO)

‘Jehovah see house’ - Nollywood actress in shock as she tours Jackie Appiah’s mansion

Luchy Donald in Jackie Appiah’s mansion

Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom

Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom

I knew Tracy was the one for me because I didn’t have a reason - Sarkodie

Sarkodie and Wife, Tracy