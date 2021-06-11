RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale, Medikal, Wendy Shay, others storm Mr Drew’s birthday party (VIDEOS)

Ghanaian afro-pop musician Mr Drew had his best birthday yet as industry colleagues pull up in numbers to celebrate him last night.

Thursday, June 10, marked the birthday of the Highly Spiritual Music label signee and he didn’t let COVID-19 restrictions stop him from enjoying his birthday to the fullest.

The “Dw3” hitmaker had a bunch of celebrities behind him to share in the celebration of his birthday at Coco-Vanilla in East Legon, Accra.

Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale, hip-hop musician Medikal, afro-pop songstress Wendy Shay, rapper Donzy, singer Eazzy, singer Lord Paper, singer Kuami Eugene, media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, producer Master Garzy, and artiste managers Bullet and Angel Town stormed the venue.

The party saw some performances from Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and the birthday boy, Mr Drew.

Strangely, Mr Drew’s label mate, Krymi was missing at the party. Even though he wished Mr Drew a happy birthday on his Instagram page, his absence was questioned by some social media users.

