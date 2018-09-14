Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peace


Video Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peace

Unity is good for the two brands as it will contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

In a viral video shared by Zionfelix, Shatta Wale is seen with Stonebwoy’s manager, Blakk Cedi meeting at an isolated place to make peace reign.

According to sources, One Papa Loggy was the one who initiated the move.

The “Gringo” hitmaker who has had back and forth with the “BhimNation” boss for the past one week has come to see Stonebwoy's manager to smoke peace out.

It all started when Stonebwoy on Hitz FM threatened Shatta Wale who accused him of killing his mother.

READ MORE: “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress

We can’t tell why Stonebwoy has to send his manager on his behalf. But whatever it is, we hope it is true.

But as you all know, the BHIM Boss is always concerned about his safety so maybe he’ll meet Shatta Wale in person later.

Beautiful! @shattawalenima and @stonebwoyb finally meet through his manager @blakkcedi to smoke that pipe. Thanks to Papa Loggy for this move”, ZionFelix captions the video.

READ MORE: Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta

Watch video below:

Unity is good for the two brands as it will contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Supa: Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician
Sherifa Gunu: “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress Sherifa Gunu “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress
Photos: Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuit Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuit
Actress: Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
WATCH: Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana
Jasmine Baroudi: Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her Jasmine Baroudi Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: The pressure on me to get married is too much – Gloria Sarfo Celebrity News The pressure on me to get married is too much – Gloria Sarfo
Prophet Kumchacha: Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon Prophet Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon
Celebrity News: Ghanaians don’t bleach as compared to Nigerians – Lepacious Bose Celebrity News Ghanaians don’t bleach as compared to Nigerians – Lepacious Bose



Top Articles

1 Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagrambullet
2 Jezz! Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor...bullet
3 Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him...bullet
4 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati photosbullet
5 Jasmine Baroudi Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes...bullet
6 Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghanabullet
7 Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve...bullet
8 Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber...bullet
9 Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuitbullet
10 Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair...bullet

Related Articles

Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
Jezz! Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt
Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet
Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business
Sad Promzy Afrika loses mother
Menzgold saga Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie
Jasmine Baroudi Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her
Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana
Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuit

Top Videos

1 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman - Counselor...bullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church –...bullet
6 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
7 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
8 Nudes everywhere Banky W accidentally shares nude video of...bullet
9 Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears...bullet
10 Video My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana...bullet

Celebrities

Promzy Afrika loses mother
Sad Promzy Afrika loses mother
Sarkodie and Nana Appiah Mensah
Menzgold saga Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie
Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO  - Rex Omar
Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
X
Advertisement