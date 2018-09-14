Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peace

news

In a viral video shared by Zionfelix, Shatta Wale is seen with Stonebwoy’s manager, Blakk Cedi meeting at an isolated place to make peace reign.

According to sources, One Papa Loggy was the one who initiated the move.

The “Gringo” hitmaker who has had back and forth with the “BhimNation” boss for the past one week has come to see Stonebwoy's manager to smoke peace out.

It all started when Stonebwoy on Hitz FM threatened Shatta Wale who accused him of killing his mother.

We can’t tell why Stonebwoy has to send his manager on his behalf. But whatever it is, we hope it is true.

But as you all know, the BHIM Boss is always concerned about his safety so maybe he’ll meet Shatta Wale in person later.

“Beautiful! @shattawalenima and @stonebwoyb finally meet through his manager @blakkcedi to smoke that pipe. Thanks to Papa Loggy for this move”, ZionFelix captions the video.

Watch video below:

Unity is good for the two brands as it will contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.