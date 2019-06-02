The self-acclaimed dancehall king, who says he is overwhelmed by love the people of Tamale have shown him, said he will build a hotel in the region.

The dancehall act will be in Tamale on June 8 to headline the "Storm Reign" concert at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

"Soon I will buy a land in Tamale and build a hotel cuz the love is too much for me ..wait I am coming home so we celebrate the success ok ..paa paa paa paa," the Shatta Movement boss wrote on Instagram.

Shatta Wale together with Maccasio are expected to thrill patrons with hits songs like “Kakai”, “I know my level”, ”Gringo”, “ Ninsala”, “Dagomba Girl”, “That Girl” among others.

Billed to assist performance at the event includes, Wiz Child, Gaffachi Payment, Double Tee, Onenaira, Fadi Lan, De Donzy, Don Rhymer, Sapashini, Sabziro, among others.