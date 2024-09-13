ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale pledges to support young fan with GH₵20K who wished to meet him

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pledged to support a young artist with special needs after the artist requested a meeting.

In a recent interview with Berla Mundi, Samuel Akonnor, an artist with cervical dystonia, expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale and wished to meet the dancehall artiste, whom he regards as his favourite musician worldwide.

The young artist also performed a freestyle of Shatta Wale's 2017 hit single, Ayoo, and showcased some of his artwork.

Berla Mundi appealed to Shatta Wale to grant the young fan's wish to meet him, which garnered a response from the SM Boss.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to express his desire to hold an interview with Berla Mundi and meet Samuel Akonnor as soon as possible.

Shatta Wale also pledged to support Samuel Akonnor with GH₵20,000 for his medical treatment. He wrote:

“Berla Mundi, because of this humble boy, I am coming for an interview and will also support the boy with 20K GH₵. Let’s do this interview ASAP🙏.”

Shatta Wale earned praise from fans on social media for pledging to meet and financially support Samuel Akonnor.

@TwentyOne_OBO commented: “Wale be human being? This man be different altogether.”

@Jayevergreen23 commented: “You have a big heart, and I know you will accept their invite. I was hurt when this Berla and her colleagues were tarnishing your name, saying stuff. Honestly, I was sad that day, but it's all good. You're Shatta Wale ♥️🤝.”

@profdublyn_zee commented: “Paaaahpaaahpaaaah, your generosity is truly inspiring to many.”

@aboagyefii commented: “God increase you for your kind heart, big bro 🙏.”

@RDangote35443 commented: “In my life, I have never seen anyone with a clean heart 🧠 like you before, wow. God bless you more 🙏🏻.”

@aiowa05 commented: “MORE GRACE 👑 🙏🏿 🙌🏿 AND GOD'S BLESSINGS 🙌🏿 LONG LIVE KING ✊🏿 @SHATTAWALEGH. YOU'VE ALWAYS GOT A BIG HEART ❤️ 💙 💜 💖 💗 🫂 YOU WILL NEVER LACK, AMEN 🙏🏿 ✨ 🙌🏿 ❤️.”

