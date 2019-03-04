The “Hot Cake” hitmaker who has been at loggerheads with the “Ayoo” hitmaker for some time now claims his friend has a connection with voodoo.

He made the scathing allegation on Monday, March 4, after Wale claimed that he [Pope Skinny] is a rapist and that he raped a Canadian woman.

“You go rape woman weh Joy Daddy go beg for you but you walk around to say they only know how to sell Akpeteshie and that they are ungrateful, Becuz dem no wan sign you [sic],” Shatta Wale wrote on his SnapChat, adding that: “…[you] feel say ade chop girls for car inside everyday like you ha…find a life and stop raping GH girls, your matter deh for police station, don’t forget [sic].”

READ MORE: IGP is aware of my rape case. Shatta Wale set me up – Pope Skinny

Reacting to the claim, Pope Skinny said his rape allegation is true and that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is aware.

But he clapped back by saying Shatta Wale has juju and that his time has come.

“God has blessed you. We know. That’s why we are following you,” he said, adding that: “..but God will expose your juju because the God’s name you have been mentioning isn’t him.”

Watch the full video below.