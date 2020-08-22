The “Taking Over” hitmaker has just added another expensive car to his fleet of luxury cars.

Shatta Wale, who has received over five luxury cars as gifts, just got another one.

He revealed this in one of his Snap stories yesterday.

He showed off the brand new 2020 BMW 7 Series which is worth almost $158,000 (equivalent to GHC 913,695).

Shatta Wale owns over five cars which he received as gifts.

In 2017, Bola Ray of EIB Network gifted him a G-Wagon for his birthday. In 2018, a fan gave him a brand new Toyota Highlander and the same year, he received a brand new Benz as a gift.

He also has Range Rover and Dogbe Charger as gifts.