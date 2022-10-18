On the special day, the boss of the Shatta Movement got tons of messages on his social media platforms from his fans who wanted to celebrate him and thank God for his life.
Shatta Wale receives brand new Range Rover on his birthday
Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Shatta Wale on his part also gave his fans a special birthday gift by dropping track one off his much-anticipated album, ‘Gift Of God’.
The birthday party was attended by musicians, including Medikal, close friends and loved ones who showed love to the celebrant.
Also, present at Shatta’s glass house were invited members of the Shatta Movement, is die-hard fans.
Well, the day did not end without the award-winning musician getting a gift as well.
Shatta Wale got a brand new customized Range Rover from Stuncust Automobile, a car company based in Accra as a special gift on his birthday.
The car, from what we are picking online was given to him at a private and strictly by invitation party that Shatta Wale organized.
To mark his birthday, Shatta Wale also dropped one track titled “Cash Out” off his much-anticipated his “Gift Of God” album.
A video of the car being brought to the venue to be gifted to Shatta Wale on his birthday was shared online by blogger Ronnie is Everywhere.
