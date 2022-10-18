Shatta Wale receives brand new Range Rover on his birthday

Shatta Wale on his part also gave his fans a special birthday gift by dropping track one off his much-anticipated album, ‘Gift Of God’.

The birthday party was attended by musicians, including Medikal, close friends and loved ones who showed love to the celebrant.

Also, present at Shatta’s glass house were invited members of the Shatta Movement, is die-hard fans.

Well, the day did not end without the award-winning musician getting a gift as well.

Shatta Wale got a brand new customized Range Rover from Stuncust Automobile, a car company based in Accra as a special gift on his birthday.

The car, from what we are picking online was given to him at a private and strictly by invitation party that Shatta Wale organized.

To mark his birthday, Shatta Wale also dropped one track titled “Cash Out” off his much-anticipated his “Gift Of God” album.