RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale receives customised Range Rover on his birthday

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

On the special day, the boss of the Shatta Movement got tons of messages on his social media platforms from his fans who wanted to celebrate him and thank God for his life.

Read Also

Shatta Wale on his part also gave his fans a special birthday gift by dropping track one off his much-anticipated album, ‘Gift Of God’.

The birthday party was attended by musicians, including Medikal, close friends and loved ones who showed love to the celebrant.

Also, present at Shatta’s glass house were invited members of the Shatta Movement, is die-hard fans.

Well, the day did not end without the award-winning musician getting a gift as well.

Shatta Wale got a brand new customized Range Rover from Stuncust Automobile, a car company based in Accra as a special gift on his birthday.

The car, from what we are picking online was given to him at a private and strictly by invitation party that Shatta Wale organized.

To mark his birthday, Shatta Wale also dropped one track titled “Cash Out” off his much-anticipated his “Gift Of God” album.

A video of the car being brought to the venue to be gifted to Shatta Wale on his birthday was shared online by blogger Ronnie is Everywhere.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

James Brown: Sextape of popular crossdresser in bed with unknown lady leaks

'I am depressed' - James Brown speaks after his alleged sex tape with lady leaks

Sonnie Badu

I get upset when people with no light, small credit disrespect me - Sonnie Badu

Efia Odo, tom D'Frick and Hajia Bintu

Confusion as Tom D'Frick chooses Efia Odo over Hajia Bintu

Kidi and H.E. Anne Sophie

Tough times only make you tougher – Anne Sophie consoles KiDi after he broke down on Twitter