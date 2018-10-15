Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launch


According to the 'Gringo' hitmaker, he was not aware Samini and Stonebwoy were around to support his album launch over the weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has apologised to rivals Samini and Stonebwoy, for not responding to them at his concert over the weekend.

play

 

READ MORE: Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at album launch – Samini reveals

Samini in a tweet said , he and Stonebwoy wanted to perform at ‘The Reign’ album launch as Shatta Wale did for him at Samifest but were replied with a big no.

Reacting to the tweet, Shatta Wale apologised and said he was never aware they were at the venue.

He wrote:"Oh ! ,how , this is news to me .. sorry if this was the case am very very sorry ,it would have been nice !!! thnx for  the support TheReigAlbum"

 
