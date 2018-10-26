Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'

According to him, Shatta simply means a serious person while Wale is an abbreviation

play

Self-proclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale has revealed the meaning of his name 'Wale'.

The name, Shatta Wale which most people have thought of to mean “to destroy”, is totally wrong, according to what the artiste himself has given.

A day hardly goes by without his name mention in the news.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker, speaking in an interview with Joy FM, has disclosed the meaning of his name.

READ MORE: Sarkodie is my junior when it comes to music - Shatta Wale

According to him, Shatta simply means a serious person while Wale is an abbreviation.

which he said means “World Acclaimed Lyrical Entertainer.”

Shatta Wale re-branded from 'Bandana' to 'Shatta Wale' somewhere in 2012 when he returned to the music scene after a short break.

