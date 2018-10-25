Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese

news

Rapper Kwaw Kese has rubbish news of Shatta wale's Reign album on the Billboard chart as fake.

According to 'Abodam' hitmaker, the new achievement by Shatta Wale is a fake.

Taking to Twitter, the “Porkum” hitmaker said that “Ghanaians have their own version of billboards chart now”.

What Kwaw Kese doesn’t know however is the fact that we have a category for “Billboard World Album Charts” and “Billboard 200″ (the one he has seen).

There have been several arguments between the two which has may Kwaw Kese to released a diss song titled “Pork” to Shatta Wale.

Below is a screenshot of his Tweet: