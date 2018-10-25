Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese

Taking to Twitter, the “Porkum” hitmaker said that “Ghanaians have their own version of billboards chart now”.

  • Published:
play

Rapper Kwaw Kese has rubbish news of Shatta wale's Reign album on the Billboard chart as fake.

According to 'Abodam' hitmaker, the new achievement by Shatta Wale is a fake.

What Kwaw Kese  doesn’t know however is the fact that we have a category for “Billboard World Album Charts” and “Billboard 200″ (the one he has seen).

There have been several arguments between the two which has may Kwaw Kese to released a diss song titled “Pork” to Shatta Wale.

Below is a screenshot of his Tweet:

play
