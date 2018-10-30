Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy explained that he considers Shatta Wale's show as a 'free' event because most people did not pay to enter despite tickets being sold.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has aimed another dig at his arch-rival Shatta Wale, saying the latter’s “Reign” album concert was a free show.

Shatta Wale pulled a massive crowd to the Fantasy Dome two weeks ago when he launched his much-anticipated album.

Following the show, it was estimated that about 20,000 people trooped to the premises to support the “Amount” hit maker.

Last Saturday, Stonebwoy also successfully organised his ‘Ashaiman To The World Concert’, bringing together a massive crowd to witness the event.

Speaking after the concert, the Bhim Nation leader said he is not in competition with any artiste, but pointed out that his show had a larger crowd than that of Shatta Wale.

He explained that he considers Shatta Wale’s show as a ‘free’ event because most people did not pay to enter despite tickets being sold.

“I am not in competition with anybody but even if I was, you can see the difference. Because that [Shatta’s] show at the Fantasy Dome was free. People came from buses and got it for free. To me that was not a sold out event. This is also a free event but you see the numbers that we commanded. This is my hood; almost 50, 000 people,” Stonebwoy told Citi TV.

The “Bawasaba” hit maker’s latest comments may spark another controversy following a series of clashes between himself and Shatta Wale in recent times.

