In a Twitter Space with media personality, Serwaa Amihere on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Shatta Wale said he does not see the need to put Ghana on the global map when Ghanaians disrespect him and call him a drug addict.

According to him, his primary goal isn't solely centered around achieving a sold-out shows, instead, he wanted to amass a substantial financial reserve of one billion dollars in his account.

"you people call me a drug addict, why should I risk my life to fill a place for Ghanaians or the music industry? I am okay, I wanted to buy house, lands and investments, I am okay, so filling the O2 is not my priority, my priority is to keep a billion dollars in my account , that is where I am at right now. Nobody should disturb me about filling the 02 or my music

After I filled the Accra Sports stadium, Ghanaians should have given me a helping hand to fill the 02 because I am not from London to be able to fill up the 02.

Asake alone could not fill the 02 , industry players contributed so if the Ghanaian industry is trying to burst someone who single-handedly filled the sports stadium without any promos, what more can I do" he said.

Earlier on this week, Shatta wale made a a mockery of Ghana music following Nigerian musician, Asake’s successful debut at the 02 Arena.

According to him, the successes of Nigerian musicians have dwarfed the achievements of their Ghanaian counterparts.