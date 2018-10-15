Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale says Sarkodie career will go down in Jesus name


Shatta Wale slams Sarkodie (Video)

According to the 'My Level' hitmaker, anyone who undermines his work will die and never resurrect.

Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale seems not to be happy and has descended on rapper Sarkodie.

In a freestyle song titled ‘My Advice’, the rapper took shots at his colleague labelling him an insecure attention seeker.

In an interview with JoyNews after his performance at ‘The Reign’ album launch, 'the Gringo' hitmaker said Sarkodie’s career will not survive in the coming years.

I didn’t want to talk about this but Sarkodie has done something and that is the storm that is coming,any artiste that tries Shatta Wale is going to go down,” he said.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy calls Shatta Wale a 'liar' over ‘Reign’ concert snub

Shatta Wale who launched his album on Saturday, warned artistes from daring to attack him.

"Am working , anybody that comes close to my work will go down. When I mean down, I mean down the drain. In Jesus’ name I pray,” he stated.

The Zylofon media signee also boasted of his ability to host huge number of people and successful concerts.

According to him, he can organise a concert with his son, Majesty, and daughter, Cherissa but will still command the numbers.

Advertisement