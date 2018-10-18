Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

Musician Shatta Wale isn't going to allow his beef with Sarkodie end at anytime soon.

The controversial self-acclaimed 'Kind of Ghana Dancehall' is fuelling his beef with the BET Award-winning rapper in yet another social media post.

Shatta Wale, who celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday (October 17), received a brand new Mercedes Benz as surprise from an unknown person.

READ MORE: A complete timeline of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef

And after waking up today, he decided to throw a subliminal shot at his friend-turned-rival, Sarkodie.

He uploaded photos of his new toy with the caption: "Advice well taken..Mercedes Benz dey talk" -- indirectly responding to Sarkodie's diss track, titled "My Advice".

ALSO READ: Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content

The new ride also comes with a customised number plate labeled "Advice".

The regularly collaborators have been at each other's throat for the past two months.

Shatta Wale has revealed that he will not end this beef until he sees Sarkodie's career go down the drain.