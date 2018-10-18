Pulse.com.gh logo
"Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz

The controversial self-acclaimed 'King of Ghana Dancehall' is fuelling his beef with the BET Award-winning rapper in yet another social media post.

Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz play

Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz

Musician Shatta Wale isn't going to allow his beef with Sarkodie end at anytime soon.

The controversial self-acclaimed 'Kind of Ghana Dancehall' is fuelling his beef with the BET Award-winning rapper in yet another social media post.

Shatta Wale, who celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday (October 17), received a brand new Mercedes Benz as surprise from an unknown person.

And after waking up today, he decided to throw a subliminal shot at his friend-turned-rival, Sarkodie.

play Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz

He uploaded photos of his new toy with the caption: "Advice well taken..Mercedes Benz dey talk" -- indirectly responding to Sarkodie's diss track, titled "My Advice".

The new ride also comes with a customised number plate labeled "Advice".

The regularly collaborators have been at each other's throat for the past two months.

Shatta Wale has revealed that he will not end this beef until he sees Sarkodie's career go down the drain.

