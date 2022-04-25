Shatta Wale shoots his shot at Serwaa Amihere; says 'I want a wife like you'

He openly shot his shot at Serwaa Amihere whilst gushing over a new curvy photo shared by the TV Presenter.

Shatta Wale reposted the photo with a caption: "I wish I had a wife like this, hard-working and strong in my line of business so we grow together @serwaaamihere .. pls are you dating".

The Instagram post caught the attention of the TV Presenter who only dropped laughing emojis on the post whilst others got a lot to tell Shatta Wale. "Bossu we beg we beg. Serwaa de3 no lie, like go back to Michy", an Instagrammer, @fiifi_i.a wrote.

Shatta Wale has been with Michy for years ever since rebranded to Shatta Wale. Unfortunately for the couple who have a son together, they went through a dramatic split in 2019 as both accused each of cheating and domestic violence.

“People should stop calling me for info, if you don’t love a nigga, you just have to dump him and leave his tingz and go but don’t run away with nigga’s properties for nigga to come chase for it to look like there are no prettier girls in the world..” he captioned a video he shared on his Instagram in 2019.