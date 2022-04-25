The Ghanaian dancehall act has now turned his eyes to one of Ghana's most beautiful TV presenters, Serwaa Amihere. According to Shatta Wale, it is his wish to have someone like the Gh One Tv newscaster as his wife.
Shatta Wale shoots his shot at Serwaa Amihere; says 'I want a wife like you'
Shatta Wale missed having Shatta Michy as his wife, he also lost keeping Elfreda to become his wife but he is not giving up on love and companionship yet.
He openly shot his shot at Serwaa Amihere whilst gushing over a new curvy photo shared by the TV Presenter.
Shatta Wale reposted the photo with a caption: "I wish I had a wife like this, hard-working and strong in my line of business so we grow together @serwaaamihere .. pls are you dating".
The Instagram post caught the attention of the TV Presenter who only dropped laughing emojis on the post whilst others got a lot to tell Shatta Wale. "Bossu we beg we beg. Serwaa de3 no lie, like go back to Michy", an Instagrammer, @fiifi_i.a wrote.
Shatta Wale has been with Michy for years ever since rebranded to Shatta Wale. Unfortunately for the couple who have a son together, they went through a dramatic split in 2019 as both accused each of cheating and domestic violence.
“People should stop calling me for info, if you don’t love a nigga, you just have to dump him and leave his tingz and go but don’t run away with nigga’s properties for nigga to come chase for it to look like there are no prettier girls in the world..” he captioned a video he shared on his Instagram in 2019.
Since then, the 'On God' singer has never introduced a new girl until earlier this year when he showed off Elfreda. Unfortunately, the relationship crashed after two months.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh