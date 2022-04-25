RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale shoots his shot at Serwaa Amihere; says 'I want a wife like you'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale missed having Shatta Michy as his wife, he also lost keeping Elfreda to become his wife but he is not giving up on love and companionship yet.

Serwaa Amihere and Shatta Wale
Serwaa Amihere and Shatta Wale

The Ghanaian dancehall act has now turned his eyes to one of Ghana's most beautiful TV presenters, Serwaa Amihere. According to Shatta Wale, it is his wish to have someone like the Gh One Tv newscaster as his wife.

Recommended articles

He openly shot his shot at Serwaa Amihere whilst gushing over a new curvy photo shared by the TV Presenter.

Shatta Wale reposted the photo with a caption: "I wish I had a wife like this, hard-working and strong in my line of business so we grow together @serwaaamihere .. pls are you dating".

The Instagram post caught the attention of the TV Presenter who only dropped laughing emojis on the post whilst others got a lot to tell Shatta Wale. "Bossu we beg we beg. Serwaa de3 no lie, like go back to Michy", an Instagrammer, @fiifi_i.a wrote.

Shatta Wale has been with Michy for years ever since rebranded to Shatta Wale. Unfortunately for the couple who have a son together, they went through a dramatic split in 2019 as both accused each of cheating and domestic violence.

People should stop calling me for info, if you don’t love a nigga, you just have to dump him and leave his tingz and go but don’t run away with nigga’s properties for nigga to come chase for it to look like there are no prettier girls in the world..” he captioned a video he shared on his Instagram in 2019.

Since then, the 'On God' singer has never introduced a new girl until earlier this year when he showed off Elfreda. Unfortunately, the relationship crashed after two months.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

FBI arrests Ghanaian lady and mother in U.S for assisting Ghanaian fraudsters in over $6m scam

Whitney Adams aka Girl Boss

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

Former reality TV star Ike Onyema [Instagram/IkeOnyema]