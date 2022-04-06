Shatta Wale shows off $180K jewels to insult and warn those comparing Black Sherif to him

The feat has seen some fans drag Shatta Wale for always bragging yet has not been able to top a chart in Nigeria with any of the 1000s of songs he releases.

The comparison has infuriated the dancehall artiste who is a sounding warning to those fueling the comparison. During a Facebook live broadcast, he said " this Black Sherif boy come recently and you people want to do comparison".

"Badman you no go leave somebody make he too chop his money some?" he lamented. Whilst showing off showing a necklace he was wearing, he added that "badman chale what I deay wear for my neck be 120,000".

Pointing to his wristwatch he said "this thing I dey wear e b 59 up 60,000 dollars". According to Shatta Wale, he is doing music as his profession and it is fetching him good business, therefore, he will not entertain disrespect and unnecessary comparison.