Shatta Wale slams popular men for abusing Abena Korkor after her updated sex list

In a series of videos she has shared over the weekend, she warned that " you people have beaten more than you can chew. Me I am not one of those girls you can shut up with money".

Abena Korkor drew national attention in February 2015 after her naked videos surfaced online. She later called out the likes of Giovani Caleb, KOD, Criss Waddle, Kojo Yankson and others for sleeping with her.

Abena Korkor's facebook post Pulse Ghana

Revisiting the topic again in her latest rants, she has mentioned that ex-Black Stars player, Samuel Osei Kuffour has also been in her pants - she claims he is stingy and doesn't even give transportation after sex.

Abena Korkor calls out Sammy Kuffour Pulse Ghana

She also disclosed that Okay FM's Abeiku Santana has also tried to make a move on her but she did not accept. "Nkonkonsa, if Abeiku Santana is teasing you over your affaire with me, tease him too because to chase me but I didn't allow him," she said.

Responding to the revelations by Abena Korkor, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to slam the popular men in the showbiz industry who have been pursuing Abena Korkor despite her battle with bipolar.

"So this industry boys weh deh move to Abena Korkor kwraa why … You be ok !!!! " he tweeted. According to him, the former TV3 presenter is being abused and women must support her.