The list which was launched in 2018 and announced annually is a comprehensive representation of young entrepreneurs blazing the trail and creating several job opportunities across the country.

According to Martin Sedem Dogbey, founder of The YCEO, the 2020 list represents young business leaders who have created exceptional businesses and serve as a great inspiration to other young entrepreneurs across Ghana and Africa.

The 2020 list also notably features entertainers such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and Dblack who also run their own enterprises aside their sterling career in showbiz.

Speaking about the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah mentioned that, this year’s list was released to serve as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs going through various crisis due to the Corona Virus pandemic. He also mentioned the launch of the #YoungCEOsAgainstCOVID19 campaign which will see all the listed CEOs sharing solidarity messages to encourage other young entrepreneurs through this period.

The 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana list which is arranged alphabetically below features 50 of Ghana’s most successful young business leaders across finance, technology, entertainment, agribusiness, fashion, social enterprise, media and real estate.

1. Abdul Karim Abdullah || Afrochella

2. Afua A. Aduonum || Askof Productions

3. Aisha Ayensu || Christie Brown

4. Albert Kusi || HMI Management Services

5. Alloysius Attah || Farmerline

6. Ameyaw Debrah || Ameyaw Debrah Media

7. Amma Sefa - Dedeh Lartey || Reach for Change

8. Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches

9. Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo

10. Awura Abena Agyeman || Wear Ghana

11. Charles Nii Armah Mensah(Shatta Wale) || Shatta Movement Empire

12. Desmond K. Blackmore (DBlack) || Black Avenue Muzik

13. Emmanuel K. Jones - Mensah || Empire Domus

14. Emmanuel Sammini (Samini) || High Grade Farms

15. Enyonam Manye || Biz Trends Concept

16. Farouk Khailann || Premium Africa Holdings

17. Foster Awintiti Akugri || Hacklab Foundation

18. Francis Kofigah || Doughman Foods

19. Gregory Rockson || mPharma

20. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || Hairsenta

21. Ivy Barley || Developers in Vogue

22. Jacob Kwaku Gyan || Adroit360gh

23. Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana

24. Joana Gyan || Golden Empire Legacy

25. John Dumelo || John Dumelo Foundation

26. Jorge Appiah || Kumasi Hive

27. Josiah Kwesi Eyison || iSpace Foundation

28. Kelvin Okyere || Springfield

29. Kelvin Peter Atuguba || TEN Ghana

30. Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO

31. Kofi Amoa - Abban || Rigworld Group

32. Kwaku Bediako || Chocolate Clothing

33. Kwamivi Ashiaby || Eventic GH

34. Lesley Aidoo Mensah || Afra K Fashion School

35. Linda Ansong || Liberty Professionals

36. Livingstone Satekla (Stonebwoy) || Burniton Music Group

37. Michael Kwesi Ofori || UniEmploy

38. Nana Kwame Bediako || Kwarleyz Group

39. Patrick Nartey Mensah || PMN Group

40. Peter Sedufia || OldFilm Productions

41. Regina Honu || Soronko Academy

42. Richard Nii Armah Quaye || Quick Angels

43. Richard Osei || Asuavo Security

44. Richmond Anim Damoah || RAD Communications

45. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks

46. Samuel Afari Dartey || Aqua Safari

47. Selorm Betepe || SeloArt

48. Valerie Obaze || R&R Luxury

49. Victoria Michaels || Fashion Connect Africa

50. Yvonne MacCarthy || Institute of Customer Service Professionals