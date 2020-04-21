The list which was launched in 2018 and announced annually is a comprehensive representation of young entrepreneurs blazing the trail and creating several job opportunities across the country.
According to Martin Sedem Dogbey, founder of The YCEO, the 2020 list represents young business leaders who have created exceptional businesses and serve as a great inspiration to other young entrepreneurs across Ghana and Africa.
The 2020 list also notably features entertainers such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and Dblack who also run their own enterprises aside their sterling career in showbiz.
Speaking about the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah mentioned that, this year’s list was released to serve as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs going through various crisis due to the Corona Virus pandemic. He also mentioned the launch of the #YoungCEOsAgainstCOVID19 campaign which will see all the listed CEOs sharing solidarity messages to encourage other young entrepreneurs through this period.
The 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana list which is arranged alphabetically below features 50 of Ghana’s most successful young business leaders across finance, technology, entertainment, agribusiness, fashion, social enterprise, media and real estate.
1. Abdul Karim Abdullah || Afrochella
2. Afua A. Aduonum || Askof Productions
3. Aisha Ayensu || Christie Brown
4. Albert Kusi || HMI Management Services
5. Alloysius Attah || Farmerline
6. Ameyaw Debrah || Ameyaw Debrah Media
7. Amma Sefa - Dedeh Lartey || Reach for Change
8. Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches
9. Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo
10. Awura Abena Agyeman || Wear Ghana
11. Charles Nii Armah Mensah(Shatta Wale) || Shatta Movement Empire
12. Desmond K. Blackmore (DBlack) || Black Avenue Muzik
13. Emmanuel K. Jones - Mensah || Empire Domus
14. Emmanuel Sammini (Samini) || High Grade Farms
15. Enyonam Manye || Biz Trends Concept
16. Farouk Khailann || Premium Africa Holdings
17. Foster Awintiti Akugri || Hacklab Foundation
18. Francis Kofigah || Doughman Foods
19. Gregory Rockson || mPharma
20. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || Hairsenta
21. Ivy Barley || Developers in Vogue
22. Jacob Kwaku Gyan || Adroit360gh
23. Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana
24. Joana Gyan || Golden Empire Legacy
25. John Dumelo || John Dumelo Foundation
26. Jorge Appiah || Kumasi Hive
27. Josiah Kwesi Eyison || iSpace Foundation
28. Kelvin Okyere || Springfield
29. Kelvin Peter Atuguba || TEN Ghana
30. Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO
31. Kofi Amoa - Abban || Rigworld Group
32. Kwaku Bediako || Chocolate Clothing
33. Kwamivi Ashiaby || Eventic GH
34. Lesley Aidoo Mensah || Afra K Fashion School
35. Linda Ansong || Liberty Professionals
36. Livingstone Satekla (Stonebwoy) || Burniton Music Group
37. Michael Kwesi Ofori || UniEmploy
38. Nana Kwame Bediako || Kwarleyz Group
39. Patrick Nartey Mensah || PMN Group
40. Peter Sedufia || OldFilm Productions
41. Regina Honu || Soronko Academy
42. Richard Nii Armah Quaye || Quick Angels
43. Richard Osei || Asuavo Security
44. Richmond Anim Damoah || RAD Communications
45. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks
46. Samuel Afari Dartey || Aqua Safari
47. Selorm Betepe || SeloArt
48. Valerie Obaze || R&R Luxury
49. Victoria Michaels || Fashion Connect Africa
50. Yvonne MacCarthy || Institute of Customer Service Professionals