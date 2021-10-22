Shatta Wale tranfered to Ankaful Prison, Medikal to join him soon

Shatta Wale will be in court again on Tuesday, October 26, where his lawyers will seek to have him released. He has already been charged with causing fear and panic, which he pleaded not guilty to.

The court is expected to give its verdict as to whether Shatta Wale will be fined or jailed for some time.

Shatta Wale was arrested by the police after he faked being shot with the help of his PRO Nana Dope and another person known as Gangee.

Shatta Wale, who spoke in a post a day after the incident, revealed that he did it because he wanted to prove a point to all the fake prophets who go about prophecying to celebrities just so that they can be able to make some money from them.

Meanwhile, Medikal, who was also nabbed yesterday for brandishing guns, is likely to join Shatta Wale at the Ankaful Prison.

The rapper was denied bail on Thursday night after his arrest. Efforts were made to secure a police inquiry bail for him but failed. He was then transported to another prison where spent the night.