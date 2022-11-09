RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale turns Bullgod's suit into joke as he makes a song out of it (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has been sued by Bullgod but he is unperturbed over the legal battle that lies ahead of him.

The former manager of a Ghanaian dancehall act officially sued the musician over some damning allegations with claims that Bullgod knows something about the murder of Fennec Okyere.

Shatta Wale also alleged that Bullgod said Former President Mahama has once asked him to look for gunmen for him.

In reaction, Bullgod dragged Shatta Wale to court but the artiste is unfazed by the legal action. In a video shared on social media, Shatta wale has decided to make a joke of the case as he composed a song out of it.

Shatta Wale in the video could be heard singing "we dey go court" whilst laughing.

The writ filed by Bulldog’s Lawyer, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai indicated that these statements sought to suggest that his client planned, affected, or had a hand in Mr. Okyere’s death.

In a writ filed at the Accra High Court, Bullgod filed the writ under his government name, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson is seeking damages for the pronouncements that he considers defamatory and also malicious against him by the defendant.

He was recorded as the plaintiff, and Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., known as Shatta Wale alias Bandana, was recorded as the defendant.

The writ added that Shatta Wale’s claims also meant “that the Plaintiff is a criminal gangster and a danger to society and ought to be in jail (rather than walk freely in the streets).

“That his (the Defendant’s) claims in the publication are factual, truthful, and must be taken seriously by the public and law enforcement authorities.”

The defamation charge also covered statements Shatta Wale had made in now-deleted Facebook posts involving former president John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
