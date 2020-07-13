But his delivery service isn’t for food, home appliances or other essential services, apart from money.

Yes, you read it – Money.

The controversial dancehall star, over the weekend, pulled up at hip-hop artiste Medikal’s house to deliver stacks of cash.

Though he presented himself in the video he shared online as a deliveryman, he didn’t show up with the usual motorbike.

He showed up riding a quad bike like a pro.

“One Don just came to bless me at home. I was just in the house and he showed up to give me money,” Medikal revealed.

Watch the hilarious moment Shatta Wale delivered cash to Medikal below.