But his delivery service isn’t for food, home appliances or other essential services, apart from money.
Yes, you read it – Money.
The controversial dancehall star, over the weekend, pulled up at hip-hop artiste Medikal’s house to deliver stacks of cash.
Though he presented himself in the video he shared online as a deliveryman, he didn’t show up with the usual motorbike.
He showed up riding a quad bike like a pro.
“One Don just came to bless me at home. I was just in the house and he showed up to give me money,” Medikal revealed.
Watch the hilarious moment Shatta Wale delivered cash to Medikal below.