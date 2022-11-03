Shatta Wale wants Black Sherif out, he sees him as threat - SM insider alleges (WATCH)

According to Wizla, the dancehall act is a hypocrite and a liar who can not be trusted. This comes after Shatta Wale's back-and-forth with Bullgod which has attracted an official statement from the Ghana Police.
Dr Wizla, an insider from the Shatta Movement Family has lost his cool and descended on Shatta Wale with wild allegations.
Taking to Faceboo, Wizla said "Yo Wale since you want to release secrets and lie about Bulldog that he knows something about Kwaw Kese’s late manager Fenick’s death, you too tell Ghanaians what you know about the death of Ebony and Vybrant Fire".
"I told you that you are playing with fire that you don’t want to touch, and all the madness go soon tear from your eye top Falaaa. I will be coming live today to expose you on how you went to Ebony’s funeral and shed fake tears to confuse Ghanaians. You wanna play, then bring it on make we see your Fada," he added.
According to Wizla, Shatta Wale has also been plotting how to take out Black Sherif from the music industry because he sees him as a threat.
"Tell us what you know about Ebony’s death, and tell us what you know about Vybrant Fire’s death. You wish Blacko was out of the way cos you see him as a threat but unfortunately, you are not strong enough like before to get him out," Wizla alleged.
He concluded that "your days are numbered bro, you’re gradually going down Falaaa, mark my words". Shatta Wale is yet to respond to these wild allegations. Hear more from Wizla in the video below.
