Elikem, who was present at the VGMAs and had a first-hand view of the event, told the hosts of Celebrity Fanzone on GhOne that Shatta Wale just wanted to make peace with Stonebwoy.

“I believe strongly Shatta Wale was going to take advantage of the VGMAs to make things calm and nice. I promise you; it would have been awesome. Ghanaians would have been happy….I know Shatta Wale personally, he’s not an idiot” Elikem said.

He went on to add that the altercation between the two camps only took place because Stonebwoy’s team misunderstood Shatta Wale’s intentions.

Check out the video below: