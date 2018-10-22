Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaians

Asamoah Gyan said that even when he was in class nine with Shatta Wale at the Seven Great Princes and Princess, he knew he wanted to become a football star.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaians play

Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Well, despite the perceptions that may abound, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that Shatta Wale was his classmate.

He mentioned this in an interview when he was being questioned about his childhood dreams and aspiration. He said that even when he was in class nine with Shatta Wale at the Seven Great Princes and Princess, he knew he wanted to become a football star.

READ ALSO: I deserve some respect from Ghanaians: Gyan

The former Sutherland player added that despite such profession being associated with illiterates and vagabonds, he didn’t hesitate to speak up about his dream of playing football. He said whilst his schoolmates kept mention professions such as doctors, lawyers and engineering, he stuck to his guts.

And today here he is, one of the greatest footballers Ghana has ever seen.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Here's how your favourite musician show up at Glo's concert Here's how your favourite musician show up at Glo's concert
No job better than being a musician – Kojo Antwi No job better than being a musician – Kojo Antwi
Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart
Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video) Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video)
'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies critics on half-naked photo 'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies critics on half-naked photo
AMAA nomination tells how relevant I am - Gideon Okeke AMAA nomination tells how relevant I am - Gideon Okeke

Recommended Videos

I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smart I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smart
Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see
Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Vogue Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Vogue



Top Articles

1 Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice' Benzbullet
2 Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting nude photo with...bullet
3 This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your daybullet
4 “God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his careerbullet
5 King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his careerbullet
6 Ben Brako explains half-naked photo with wifebullet
7 'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies...bullet
8 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
9 Mzbel shares her love for anal sexbullet
10 Here's the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wantsbullet

Top Videos

1 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
4 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6...bullet
9 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet

Celebrities

Nollywood director Kunle Afolayan getting ready for AMAA 2018
Take a look at the 1st photos from AMAA 2018
Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend
Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures
Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch - Stonebwoy
X
Advertisement