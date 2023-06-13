Shatta Wale was my friend, but satan came in at a point - Blakk Rasta

Despite the longstanding feud between the two artists, Blakk Rasta mentioned his newfound excitement, revealing, "I am thrilled now because we have been at odds for nearly 20 years."

Reflecting on a pivotal moment, the hitmaker of "Barack Obama (Root version)" shared, "In fact, the day I heard him speak on Facebook Live, I had goosebumps all over me."

Blakk Rasta recounted an unexpected turn of events during Shatta Wale's online session, saying, "He mentioned that he was going to address the topic of Blakk Rasta and urged his fans to tune in. I anticipated his usual demeanor."

"However," Blakk Rasta continued, "he surprised me by declaring that he would block anyone who speaks ill of me. It made me realize that a man who deeply cares for his fans is willing to distance himself from some of them if they disrespect me."

Throughout the years, Blakk Rasta has been vocal about his disappointment with Shatta Wale, describing him as ungrateful and a poor role model for the youth.