The Ghanaian dancehall act embarked on a charity project to donate sanitizers, face masks, veronica buckets and more to people in certain communities of Accra. A video seen by pulse.com.gh, some of the items were received by the fans with excitement.

In the video, one of the fans, who couldn’t resist praising Shatta Wale said “the hood we dey, Wale dey do this thing for we all for this area you see? He start dey share the thing from the down there dey come. You understand, so we dey talk say Wale be street king you for understand”.

The “Gringo” singer also promised to stage free concert online for his fans. The concert which will be streamed live from his residence has been slated to happen this Saturday 4th April 2020. See more from the flyer below.